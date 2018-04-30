Maha govt decision to change land tenures: In Pimpri, over 1,000 properties to benefit

Sindhi refugees settled at Pimpri Camp between 1947 and 1950. Express Sindhi refugees settled at Pimpri Camp between 1947 and 1950. Express

More than 1,000 properties in Pimpri Camp are likely to benefit by the state government’s decision to convert land tenures of all such properties from leasehold to freehold. The decision to convert land tenures from leasehold to freehand was taken by the state Cabinet last week, thereby clearing the decks for the redevelopment of such properties.

The process for the land tenure conversion in the state was first initiated in 2006, but the benefit had so far been extended to settlements in the districts of Dhule and Jalgoan. On Tuesday, the Cabinet extended the conversion model to colonies in all the remaining districts as well. The conversion of land tenure will allow the land owners to sell, mortgage or redevelop their properties without government restriction.

Around 30 lakh Sindhi migrants had settled in 31 refugee camps across Maharashtra after the partition in 1947. Pimpri Camp in Pimpri-Chinchwad was one of the camps where refugees settled between 1947 and 1950, after they had initially landed in Aundh refugee camp.

Harish Bodani, an activist from the Sindhi community, said the Sindhi population in Pimpri was around 40,000. “Some of the families had the ownership rights, but many were deprived of it. Now, with the government giving a green signal, all community members will have a right over their land,” he said.

Bodani said although the number of properties that have freehold rights and those without it are not known, they believe that at least 1,000 properties would benefit from the government’s decision. “For want of ownership rights, several properties could not be developed. As a result, they are in derelict condition. Once the residents get the ownership right, the redevelopment process would begin,” he said.

Another Sindhi community leader Amar Moolchandani said the government has taken too long to give justice to the community. “It has taken 70 years for the government to do justice to the community. While other countrymen enjoyed ownership rights, Sindhis got a raw deal which affected their progress. Now, the government must ensure that the community gets concession for redeveloping their properties,” he said.

Activist Shridhar Chalkha said the Sindhi community has shown tremendous entrepreneur skills. “Pimpri Camp is the hub of Pimpri-Chinchwad where crowd from all parts of the city descend for shopping. Besides, the sumptuous\ delicacies rustled up by Pimpri hoteliers and eateries are a big hit among the public,” he said.

Usha Karnani, a prominent person from Sindhi community, said: “The Sindhi community is spread in Wanavadi, Lullanagar and Pune camps. In Pimpri, majority of them are refugees but it is not so in case of other areas,” she said. “In Pimpri, the refugees continued to stay on leased government land and could not get ownership rights. The government’s decision will certainly help those who could not redevelop their properties for years.”

