Lonikand accident: Water tanker driver arrested for negligence

The Pune Rural Police have arrested the driver of the water tanker that had collided with the private tempo traveller bus near Lonikand on Sunday evening. The accident had claimed the lives of seven software engineers, leaving ten others injured. Police have identified the driver as Krushna Kitarwad (22).

An offence of negligent driving was lodged against Krushna at the Lonikand police station. Kitarwad was arrested in the early hours of Monday. A group of 15 software engineers, working with an IT firm at Hinjewadi had gone to Sonai, Ahmednagar, to attend a friend’s wedding. While returning, a speeding water tanker collided with their bus. The tanker also rammed into a car at the spot.

Six techies died on the spot, while another, Anushree Bagewadi (28) of Warje, died while undergoing treatment.

The remaining were injured and admitted to different

hospitals.

