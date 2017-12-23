Longer hours, more business: Poultry industry cheers state decision to allow hotels to remain open 24×7

The state government recently notified the amended Maharashtra Shop and Establishment Act, 2017, which allows malls, hotels, shops and other establishments to remain open 24×7. (Illustration by Manali Ghosh) The state government recently notified the amended Maharashtra Shop and Establishment Act, 2017, which allows malls, hotels, shops and other establishments to remain open 24×7. (Illustration by Manali Ghosh)

As the end of the year approaches, the poultry industry has multiple reasons to cheer. Along with increased demand during Christmas and New Year, the industry is also expecting higher sales, thanks to the state government’s decision to allow shops, malls and hotels to remain open round the clock. The state government recently notified the amended Maharashtra Shop and Establishment Act, 2017, which allows malls, hotels, shops and other establishments to remain open 24×7. Discotheques, wine shops and bars, however, will have to follow fixed hours of operation.

The move has been hailed by the hospitality industry, which is looking forward to more business in the extended hours of operation. For the poultry industry, the extended hours would mean increased business from the hospitality sector, as well as retail customers. Prasanna Pedgaonkar, deputy general manager of Venkateshwara Hatcheries Limited, said the company expected the longer working hours to boost business. “Demand for broilers will certainly increase ,” he said, adding that he anticipated at least a 8-10 per cent increase in sales. Poultry traders say the increased demand would mostly be from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Thane, which have a thriving culture of eating out.

With the festive season round the corner, farmgate prices of poultry — the price at which the poultry farmer sells the product — have started firming up after almost three months. Currently, the farmgate price in Pune is Rs 80 per kg, while the retail price is hovering at around Rs 120 per kg.

The prices are expected to firm up further as demand for poultry is set to go up in the coming weeks. Dr Ajay Deshpande, director of Pune-based Siddhivinayak Poultry and Hatcheries Limited, said, “Retail customers contribute to around 60 per cent of the market”.

While this year is ending on a positive note for the industry, at this time last year, it was reeling in the aftermath of demonetisation. The industry had suffered a cumulative loss of about Rs 100 crore, and prices had hit rock bottom even during the festive season.

