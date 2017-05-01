Long weekend causes major snarls on E-way

Traffic jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. Express Traffic jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. Express

An increase in the number of people travelling between Pune-Mumbai, among other tourist destinations, for the long weekend, extended with the May 1 holiday falling on a Monday, led to serious traffic snarls on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway Sunday morning. The clogging is expected again on Monday, when people would return, officials from the Expressway Control Room said.

Commuters started facing jams from the early hours of Sunday on both the corridors. By 10 am, queues of vehicles as long as five kilometres were seen between Khandala and Amrutanjan Bridge on Pune-Mumbai corridor and between Khalapur and Amrutanjan Bridge on the other corridor.

A duty officer from the Expressway Control Room said, “On Sunday, we observed the volume much higher than the usual weekend traffic. Because of three holidays, a large number of people travelled between Pune and Mumbai and also to places like Satara and Kolhapur. The additional traffic was because of the increased number of people visiting Lonavala and Khandala, which fall on the Pune-Mumbai route.”

Highway police officials said though the traffic snarls eased during the afternoon, the congestion increased again in the evening.

“We are expecting similar situations on Monday evening when people would travel back,” added a control room staffer.

