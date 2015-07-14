Lohegaon airport mulls ‘park and ride’ facility

The proposal has been mooted in view of the the increase in air traffic and flights.

In an effort to ease road traffic congestion outside Pune’s Lohegaon airport, authorities are mulling a “park-and-ride” facility for passengers who often get caught in traffic jams while heading towards the airport.

Airport authorities recently met revenue officials and sought five acres of land to develop a parking facility and a bus terminal. Passengers and visitors can park their vehicles there and use the bus service to be provided by the airport.

According to sources, the airport authorities want land near the Pune-Nagar highway.

“The idea is to have a park-and-ride facility for passengers who can park their vehicles there and take a bus to the airport so that the area near the airport is free of traffic congestion,” said revenue officials who attended the meeting.

Airport authorities said even if the land made available was a kilometre away from the airport, it would serve their purpose.

Experts have been called in for the next meeting to give their suggestions for the project and its feasibility, officials said.

Meanwhile, the demand from airport authorities for additional land for aircraft parking space at the airport is still being discussed by the Centre. The airport authorities had asked for 8.3 acres of additional land for parking more aircraft. There were several meetings of the airport advisory committee on the same. “The issue is now with the defence authorities,” said airport officials.

“Additional area for aircraft parking is imperative, considering the number of passengers and more flights to be introduced,” they said.

