Locked in abandoned car, five-year-old dies of suffocation

A five-year-old boy died of suspected suffocation after he was trapped inside an abandoned car in Kharabwadi area in Chakan, around 35 kilometers from Pune on Monday evening. Police suspect the boy to have entered the car while playing in the afternoon and got locked inside.

Pune rural police have identified the deceased as Karan Pande, a resident of Kharabwadi. According to the statement given by Karan’s father to the police, he was playing in an open yard near his house around noon. But after 12 noon, he was not seen around. The family members then began searching for him.

Station Duty officer at Chakan police station, Ashok Salunkhe said, “The primary probe suggests that Karan might have entered the abandoned car while playing and then got locked in. Around 6 pm some people spotted him in the car and the family members were informed. He suspected to have died due to suffocation and excessive heat and dehydration. He was rushed to the hospital bit could not be revived.”

Police said that the abandoned Maruti Esteem car belongs to a local resident Shivaji Shende and has been parked at the same location since last few months. Police said Karan’s father Akhilesh is a worker at a private company near Chakan.

