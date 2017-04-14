Livestock census to focus on breed details of cattle, goats and sheep

A breed-wise sample survey was conducted in 2013. A breed-wise sample survey was conducted in 2013.

The 20th livestock census, which is going to start in Maharashtra from July 16, will enumerate breed-wise details of cattle, sheep and goats. Officials of the animal husbandry department said this move will help in compiling baseline data of indigenous breeds, in order to help protect them and carry out genetic improvement programmes.

A decrease in the number of indigenous breeds of cattle has been a cause of concern in recent years. In order to increase milk production, the Indian dairy industry has introduced cross breeding of Indian breeds with high milk-yielding exotic breeds, namely Jersey and Holstein Freisian.

Over the years, the population of exotic and non-descript breeds have increased, while the population of desi breeds has gone down. Kantilal Umap, commissioner, Animal Husbandry Department, said the breed-wise survey will help the state government decide which areas it needs to focus on to improve the livestock population.

“The livestock census is conducted every five years and it helps us fine-tune our programmes. The breed census will help us in that,” he said. Indigenous animals were first counted in the 17th census, conducted in 2003. In 2013, a breed-wise sample survey was conducted, the results of which were published last year.

The 20th census, which will be held between July and October, will conduct door-to-door survey of livestock animals. Senior officials of the animal husbandry department said special training would be provided to enumerators so that they identify the breed details of animals. It is expected that the census report will be published by November.

In Maharashtra, Pandharpuri, Nagpuri and Marathwadi are the native buffalo species while Lal Khandhari, Dangi, Deoni, Galao and Khilar are the native cattle species. Milk produced by desi animals — called A2 milk — has seen a sudden increase in popularity, and has increased demand for such cows. The increase of exotic genetic material in the Indian livestock has also become a cause of concern as such animals may be more susceptible to diseases.

The state animal husbandry department had started a pilot programme to identify high milk-yielding animals of the native variety and it is expected that this data will be useful to them.

Vishal Deshmukh, who runs a dairy of exclusive desi animals in Pirangut, said the biggest problem in preserving Indian cows was the non-availability of quality semen for breeding purposes.

“The breed-wise census is a welcome move, but the government should make the semen of such animals more easily available,” he said.

