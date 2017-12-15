Liver transplant gives new life to 37-year-old

A 37-year-old man suffering from end stage liver cirrhosis received a liver transplant at Sahyadri Speciality Hospital Deccan Gymkhana on Thursday. The liver was harvested at Government Medical College in Nagpur from a 59-year-old man who died after sustaining a head injury in a road accident.

A green corridor was prepared between Pune airport and Sahyadri Hospital and the liver was bought at 2 pm for transplant. Dr Bipin Vibhute,Liver transplant and Haepatobiliary Surgeon, Sahyadri Hospital, said the patient is a non-alcoholic person suffering from end stage liver cirrhosis. “He was admitted seven times this year. The patient’s relatives, doctors from GMC Nagpur and social workers were supportive and saved lives. While the donor’s liver was brought to Sahyadri, his heart was taken to Chennai and Cornea in Nagpur,” said Vibhute.

