Liquor licence cancelled: Pune baner restaurant starts ‘Pay as You Please’ policy

WEEKS AFTER the district collector cancelled its liquor licence, even as another pub continues to operate at Deron Heights, Baner, restaurant Effingut Brewerkz has hit back with a ‘Pay as You Please’ offer from August 21, Monday. On August 4, the collector had issued an order, cancelling liquor licences of two major joints — Effingut Brewerkz and Teddy Boy — at Deron Heights.

The order was issued after several months of protests by residents of Baner’s Pallod Farms Phase 1. The residents had started a ‘No Bar at my Dwar’ campaign against several outlets in the building, which falls under their vicinity. However, while liquor licences of the two pubs were cancelled, citing that their “operations are creating problems like parking in the neighbourhood”, operations at The Irish Village — another pub on the same premise — remain unaffected.

Terming the order as “discriminatory”, Manu Gulati, owner of Effingut Brewerkz, has now appealed to his patrons to save the restaurant from shutting down. “We are currently fighting two battles. One, a legal one, of our rights, that of our random and discriminatory cancellation of the liqour licence. Second, a tougher one, that of our very survival. With about 100 employees, other costs like rent, staff meals, accommodation, raw material, electricity, maintenance, operations, everyday is a struggle in terms of meeting costs. To counter this, with a hope to survive, we are doing something that probably hasn’t been done before. Presenting ‘Pay as You Please’. Order as much as you want from the menu and pay as you please,” read his Facebook post.

Speaking to Pune Newsline, Gulati said it was the only way he saw the restaurant surviving after the drop in business over the last fortnight. Stating that his pub is essentially known as a place for premium beers and drinks, the footfall at the restaurant has gone down sharply. “We are having less than two tables occupancy over the last few days for dinner. I have 93 staffers, how will we manage? Luckily, no one has left so far but the worry is written on their faces. We are primarily a place that serves the best of beers, but our food is also very well appreciated. Hence, we have put out this appeal to our patrons, who have always supported us, to bring us out of this till our licence comes back, because we won’t give up. We will fight this discrimination,” said Gulati.

He added, “We have a monthly goal, which is their bare minimum target to survive. This would be constantly displayed on the screens, for all to know, so the patrons are aware of the restaurant’s battle for survival.” On their legal fight, Gulati said an appeal is now pending before the excise commissioner. “If we don’t get a satisfactory response, we would approach the excise minister as well,” he added.

