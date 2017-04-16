Pune: Limited college options for students during FYJC admissions this year

The FYJC admission process will begin in the last week of May. The FYJC admission process will begin in the last week of May.

This year, students seeking admission to first year junior college (FYJC) courses will get a maximum of 10 colleges to choose from during the admission process. They will also not be allowed to select any college which has more than a five to 10 per cent difference between last year’s cut-off marks and the percentage obtained by the student.

This year’s FYJC admission process will begin in the last week of May, almost three weeks later than last year’s admission process. Owing to the confusion in the FYJC admission process last year, which led to multiple rounds of admissions and delays, major changes have been planned by the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee for this academic year. Another major change is that students will no longer be filling their forms individually, but school principals will also be responsible for the same.

“All these decisions have been taken with past experiences in mind. First of all, the decision to restrict colleges was taken because last year, when students had to fill in the names of 30 colleges, they were not happy when they chose colleges that were far away and then got admission there… The reason why we have decided to introduce a software for the process… is that when students have unrealistic expectations pertaining to colleges of their choice and then they don’t get admissions on merit, they complain about partiality. That’s why, based on last year’s cut-off and a small margin for change, depending on the board results, students will be allowed 10 options for colleges which have cut-off percentage in the range of marks obtained by them,” said Meenakshi Raut, assistant director of education, Pune.

Unlike last year, when it was mandatory for students to fill up all 30 college options, Raut said this year, the online system will accept forms even if the student fills in just one college option. However, if the student doesn’t get in that college, s/he will have to fill the option form again in the next round. Like the last few years, the form would be divided into two parts – Form 1 and 2, with personal information and obtained percentage in part 1, and choice of colleges in part 2. While Part 1 will be available by May 25, the second part would be opened only after Std X results are declared.

The decision to have principals of schools fill up forms was taken after many students were left out of last year’s form-filling exercise. “Students used to go to cyber cafes… sometimes the form would be incomplete or not get submitted properly. Many students missed out on filling forms altogether and we had to re-open forms for them later. To avoid these problems, principals will make arrangements to ensure all students who take Class X exams fill up FYJC forms. If a student wishes to fill it at home, their parent would have to give it in writing to the school and take complete responsibility,” added Raut.

The process of college registrations will go on till Monday, April 17. Raut added that information booklets for FYJC aspirants will be made available in May.

