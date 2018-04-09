Light showers bring relief to city, IMD predicts rain today

After weeks of scorching heat, Pune heaved a sigh of relief as sporadic incidents of light rain were reported from across the city on Sunday morning. Extreme heat, accompanied by cloudy skies and humid conditions, also caused rainfall at some places in madhya Maharashtra. Pune recorded a marked decrease in the maximum temperature on Sunday, with 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Satara and neighbouring areas received rainfall measuring 2 mm at the start of the week. Day temperatures in most cities hovered between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius — far below normal for this time of the year in Maharashtra. However, Jalgaon and Malegaon continued to sizzle at 40 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall on Monday, too, citing similar atmospheric conditions.

“There has been excess heating over most regions in madhya Maharashtra during the last few days. This, when combined with trough running between southeast Arabian sea and south madhya Maharashtram adds moisture and gives way to light precipitation,” said an official at the IMD, Pune.

Another cyclonic circulation lying over Marathwada is expected to prevail over central Maharashtra throughout the week, said the official. As a result, southern madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions would receive rainfall, he added.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App