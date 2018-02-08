Pune: Light rain, hailstorm over parts of Maharashtra this week, says IMD

The MeT department has predicted cloudy skies, with possibilities of light but sporadic rainfall, in parts of Pune and neighbourhood areas in madhya Maharashtra, till the weekend. Light rainfall was reported in Lohegaon and surrounding areas on Wednesday. The Met office has also warned farmers of a possible hailstorm in Vidarbha region on February 11.

Since Tuesday, minimum temperatures across Maharashtra, including Pune, had shot up by 3 to 5 degrees Celcius, making the nights warmer than usual. The minimum temperature recorded in Pune was 17.5 degrees on Wednesday, which is 5 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels were recorded at 75 per cent on the day.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said warm and moist winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal was interacting with cold western disturbances in the northern plains.

“As a result, there is overcast and cloudiness over most parts of west, central and some parts of peninsular India. The condition will slightly dissipate by Thursday but resurface on Friday, after which there may be light rainfall activity,” a senior official at IMD said. The condition is highly favourable for the formation of hail stones, Ramchandra Sable, an expert in agrometeorology, added.

“In such cases, whenever there is a strong interaction between cold northerly winds and moist winds from the south, the clouds at lower levels are activated. This, in turn, gives rise to hail stones from the accumulated water droplets,” Sable said.

Though the Met office is keeping a close watch, Sable claimed that light intensity rainfall may occur in east Vidarbha, Marathwada and some parts of Madhya Maharashtra between February 11 and 13. “Farmers in Vidarbha, particularly, need to store their harvest in dry places. They must also harvest standing crops, if ready,” an officer from the Agrometeorology division of IMD said.

Currently, turmeric, grams and pulses are nearing harvest in this region. Needing repeated drying, cultivators of turmeric have been advised to keep the produce indoors for the next few days. In addition, the Met office maintained that the minimum temperature would gradually see a slight fall in west and central India during the same period.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App