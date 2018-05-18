Lesser produce of mangoes, but exporters eye newer destinations, more varieties

Maharashtra sends almost 70 per cent of mango exports of the country, with Alphonso comprising the lion’s share . Maharashtra sends almost 70 per cent of mango exports of the country, with Alphonso comprising the lion’s share .

In a bid to boost export of mangoes by around 25 per cent, traders are exploring options of exporting varieties other than Alphonsoes to newer markets. Italy and Philippines are emerging as new destinations for exported mangoes, though the domestic price of the fruit remains high due to lesser produce this year. Sunil Pawar, managing director of the Maharashtra State Agricultural Produce Marketing Board (MSAMB), said many farmers’ organisations have started exploring export options for varieties like Kesar, which grows abundantly in Nashik and in parts of Marathwada. “We are getting enquiries from newer countries…,” he said. Maharashtra sends almost 70 per cent of mango exports of the country, with Alphonso comprising the lion’s share . Other varieties that are exported include Kesar and Langda.

This year, unseasonal rains have played havoc with the produce of mangoes. The yield from the state is expected to reduce by around 30-40 per cent, hitting the volume of exports. The lacuna in mango export may be filled up by non-Alphonso varieties, said experts. The total volume of exports can only be ascertained at the end of the season, once the Agricultural Produce Export Development Authority compiles the relevant data.

Meanwhile, at the second Reverse Buyers Sellers meet held in Mumbai on Wednesday, exporters were urged to explore new varieties of mangoes, as well as sending them via the sea route, which is more cost-effective. The event was organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia, who attended the event, pointed out that only two or three varieties of mangoes are exported, though over a 100 are grown in India.India exports mangoes to more than 50 countries and had exported as much as 52,761 metric tonnes of the fruit in 2016-17.

