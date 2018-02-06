Leopard cubs charred to death: Do something, or will file cases if another fire occurs, forest dept tells MSEDCL

The injured leopard being treated. The injured leopard being treated.

Two days after three leopard cubs were charred to death in a fire, caused by a short circuit in over-head power cables, the Forest Department has written to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), asking it to install short-circuit guards on overhead power cables at several locations to avert such incidents in the future.

The forest officials have warned MSEDCL that if such a fire incident occurs again, cases will be registered against the power distribution company and farmers who suffer losses due to it will be asked to file similar cases.

Three leopard cubs, all of them about two months old, were killed in a fire at a sugarcane field near Ozar on Saturday afternoon. The incident came to light on Sunday morning.

In a letter to MSEDCL’s Manchar division, Deputy Conservator of Forest of Junnar Division, Arjun Mhase, said, “It has been observed that at several locations, short-circuit guards have not been installed. There are several locations with rich wildlife and even farms, where these overhead cables pass, particularly in the area around Shivneri Fort. Similar short-circuits lead to many incidents of fire in forest and agricultural areas. We request you to take immediate measures. If such incidents happen again, we will be forced to file compensation cases and the farmers will be asked to file similar cases for their losses.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mhase said, “We have sent similar letters in the past, but there has been no action. This problem becomes even more serious in dry seasons. We have also asked power companies to give three-phase electrical supply, which is used to run motors in farms, only during the day in Junnar, so farm activities are performed only in the day. This would ensure less human-leopard contact… the MSEDCL has not acted on this suggestion….”.

An MSEDCL official from the regional office in Manchar said they were in touch with Forest Department officials and “solutions, which would fit within the constraints of power distribution, would be worked out”.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App