Leopard cub found dead in Khed, post-mortem suggests death due to head injury

A post-mortem has revealed that the cub suffered brain injury due to which it died. A post-mortem has revealed that the cub suffered brain injury due to which it died.

A FEMALE leopard cub was found dead on Shiroli Kharpudi-Khandoba Road in Khed taluka on Thursday. The leopard died after it suffered a brain injury, forest officials said.

The death of the leopard cub remains a mystery as the forest officials have not been able to ascertain how exactly it died. A post-mortem has revealed that the cub suffered brain injury due to which it died.

The leopard is said to be 9-month-old. Forest officials believed that it apparently tried to jump across the nullah when a huge branch of a tree crashed on its head. Village sarpanch Maruti Sawant had alerted the forest department.

The villagers said the presence of leopard in their area runs contrary to claim made by the forest department that leopards had not been sighted in the region for long.