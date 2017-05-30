Legislators, MP assure help to PMC in solving garbage issue

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) made presentation of the Solid Waste Management Strategy Plan of civic body and held discussions over it. (Representational image) The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) made presentation of the Solid Waste Management Strategy Plan of civic body and held discussions over it. (Representational image)

On Mayor Mukta Tilak’s request, legislators and the Member of Parliament from city on Monday assured of providing all possible financial assistance from their respective development funds for improving the solid waste management to effectively tackle the garbage issue of the city. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) made presentation of the Solid Waste Management Strategy Plan of civic body and held discussions over it. “The discussion was held over the plan and necessary changes in it. It was realised that the focus should be on garbage collection at source so as to ensure their is no littering in open,” said Tilak after the meeting.

She said legislators and the Member of Parliament were informed that the PMC does not have sufficient funds to improve the waste collection at source. “They agreed to provide development funds for procuring vehicles to collect garbage so that it can be processed effectively,” the mayor said.

Tilak said the PMC would incorporate the inputs provided by legislators and Member of Parliament in the plan. “The citizens are urged to provide their suggestions on the plans by May 31 so that it could be submitted to the chief minister on June 1,” she said. The PMC plan estimates expenditure of Rs 335 crore for short term and medium term work in SWM till 2019.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App