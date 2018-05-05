LED lamps to light up KCB streets, save Rs 80 lakh per year

The KCB is also planning to install solar panels The KCB is also planning to install solar panels

The Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) has started replacing streetlights with LED lamps. Once all lights are replaced, the board is expected to save at least Rs 80 lakh in power tariff annually. The drive to install LED lamps began after the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) conducted a detailed energy audit in 2016 for electrical installations and equipment in the KCB. The installations included streetlights, lighting in public spaces and cantonment board offices, which were among the major contributors to power bills.

KCB’s Chief Operating Officer Amol Jagtap said, “After the energy audit was carried out, we had nine suggestions to save power. Of these, two — replacement of streetlights and tube lights in cantonment board office — are nearing completion. The rest of the works will be taken up soon.”

Replacing streetlights with LED lamps alone can save up to Rs 61.35 lakh annually — nearly 80 per cent of the total savings as calculated in power bills. Similarly, the power bill will drop by Rs 5 lakh annually if traditional tubelights and fans are replaced with appropriate power saving electrical gadgets, according to the audit. The board is also planning to install solar panels for electricity, which will further bring down the power tariff, said a board member.

“In the next two months, we will be finalising the solar panel project. Electricity generated from solar panels will be used to light up public places, which require the highest power supply,” the board member said. Some of the other works under this project include replacement of single phase pumps and air conditioners, laying new cables and replacement of 15 year-old diesel generator set used at KCB’s office.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App