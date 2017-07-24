Lawyers should work more for satisfaction than money: Jethmalani

Ram Jethmalani at Bharati Vidyapeeth’s New Law College, Pune, on Saturday. Express Ram Jethmalani at Bharati Vidyapeeth’s New Law College, Pune, on Saturday. Express

Tremendous hard work, labour and intellect is required to become a good lawyer. A lawyer has to work for 14-16 hours a day, law is a difficult profession to follow. So, there is a pressing need for good and quality lawyers in the Bar. A lawyer requires courage and character…” said Ram Jethmalani.

Jethmalani was speaking at a legal discourse on “Law as a career” at Bharati Vidyapeeth’s New Law College, Pune, on Saturday.

“Earlier, lawyers earned lot of hatred in profession. This image has to be changed, legal profession affects the lives of people, so there is a need for a good lawyering at large to serve the needs of people,” he said.

He added that the first lawyer was ‘Daniel’, who fought for the poor. “Legal profession is a honorary profession, so the lawyers should also fight without any cost,” he added.

Coming down on lawyers who work only for money, he said, “Lawyers are not money-making machines. They have duties towards courts, clients as well as towards public. A lawyer should work for the benefit of the general public. Satisfaction to serve general public is more than money.”

Mukund Sarda, principal, New Law College, said, “Lawyers should serve the needs of the poor. Good intellect of a person can change the world at large.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App