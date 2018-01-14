Lawyer Satyendra Verma dies at 62

Satyendra Verma was better known as the ‘master of land laws’. Satyendra Verma was better known as the ‘master of land laws’.

Satyendra Verma, an eminent lawyer better known as the “master of land laws” in Pimpri-Chinchwad, passed away following a brief illness on Friday. He was 62 and is survived by his wife, a daughter, a sister and two brothers. It was a second blow to the Verma family of the suburb of Kasarwadi. On January 1, Varsha Verma, sister-in-law of Satyendra Verma, had died at the age of 52. “Just 10 days later, my elder brother, who was our world, suddenly passed away…,” said his younger brothers Sanjay and Rajendra Verma.

Satyendra Verma was popular as “Satishbhau” among family and friends. In 1986, he had contested Pimpri-Chinchwad’s first civic elections on a Congress ticket, but was defeated by a small margin. Later, he started practicing law. He was also one of the architects of the first cricket team set up in Kasarwadi.

On Friday, scores of people from different walks of life attended Verma’s funeral. Paying his condolences, former corporator Madhukar Babar said, “Verma was an expert in land laws. He simplified the complicated land laws in layman’s terms.” Vilas Pagaria, leader of the Jain community, said, “Advocate Verma had many admirers in Pimpri-Chinchwad because of his transparent dealings and his sweet nature. He struck friendship with strangers within no time.”

Advocate Sushil Mancharkar said, “Over 25 years ago, he started as a non-entity and through sheer hard-work and intellect rose to become a top lawyer of land laws in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The way he helped an ordinary citizen get their lands or flats registered without hassles spoke a lot about his knowledge and intellect.” Jayant Kariya, an activist from Kasarwadi, said, “His transparent dealings in a field where cheating is rampant made him popular among one and all.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App