Land for metro: PMC seeks standing panel nod

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought approval from its standing committee to give land to the Maharashtra Metro so the latter can construct a metro depot and multi-modal station at Swargate.

The land in question is reserved for water works and the PMC intends to hand it over to the Maharashtra Metro, which is implementing the Pune Metro project, at a rent of Re 1 per year.

In a proposal tabled in the PMC’s standing committee, the civic administration said that the Maharashtra Metro has demanded land for the metro rail project at Swargate.

Of the 64 thousand sq metre area acquired for the water project, the PMC has offered 28 thousand sq metre land for the metro rail project.

The Pune metro rail has planned an underground metro rail station at Swargate alongwith a multi-modal transport hub that would include a PMPML bus stand and a state transport bus stand.

At present, the PMPML provides the maximum number of trips from Swargate bus stand with connectivity services to all parts of Pune.

The present cost of the land to be rented to Pune metro rail is as much as Rs 60 crore.

“The PMC has to contribute its share for Pune metro rail by providing land. Thus, the civic body can rent the land at Swargate at a rent of Re 1 per year for Pune metro project for 30 years,” proposal said.

