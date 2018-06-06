‘Lack of reviewers, training time reason for fewer patent credits to Indians’

While Indian researchers are often questioned about having ‘fewer’ patents to their credit than their international counterparts, the problem appears to be that of availability of fewer reviewers to check the huge number of patent applications filed every year in India.

Highly-placed sources claim that, over the past few years, there has been a dire shortage of staffers, especially young recruits, who can review patent applications before they are awarded or denied.

City-based CSIR-Unit for Research and Development of Information Products (URDIP) is one such institution, which trains engineering and science graduates to identify research works and review patent applications before they can be scrutinised by higher authorities.

“Every year, we conduct intensive training of several batches of engineering and MSc students. Though the strength of each of these batch ranges from 100 to 125, once absorbed into government job as patent reviewers, we find that these youths soon quit their jobs and seek employment in private companies instead,” said a senior official at the URDIP.

This, a source said, was one of the vital reasons for the increasing pendency in awarding patents to Indian scientists.

Globally, patents are awarded within three years from the time an application is filed, and the awardees are informed within this stipulated time.

“Sadly, the same in India can take up to 8 years and with this attrition rate of reviewers, there is a worry that the wait may get even longer,” the URDIP official said. Another serious concern among the officials working in protecting the Intellectual Property (IP) of Indian scientists, is the quality of reviewers in India.

An official with the department said, “We often urge fresh trainees to get acquainted with the process and the system, which requires about five years. As they switch to private companies, the worry remains if these reviewers really have enough experience to decide on IP matters.”

Though Indian institutions are devising a mechanism to reduce the eight-year-pendency to match with the international standards, the task in hand is not an easy one, said the official.

“This can be attributed to lack of awareness about IP, the manner in which it is filed, the need for protecting one’s IP and the whole system of awarding patents — among a sizable number of Indian researchers. There needs to be focused efforts to improve the current scenario,” the official added.

