One of the night shelters run by the Pune Municipal Corporation, near Mhatre Bridge.

Written by: Jagruti Katkar

OFFICIALS AT the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claimed that the three homeless shelters run by the civic body were getting poor response and have not even filled up half of their capacity. Sanjay Ranjne, chief social development officer, Social Development Department, PMC, said the civic body has four night shelters under its wing. Of these, he added, one, located near the Pune railway station, has remained closed since the contractor surrendered the project in August.

Another shelter, at Senadatta Hall near Senadatta police station, has the capacity of 60, but has recorded an average of only 25 beneficiaries so far. The night shelter at Mother Teressa Hall, Yerawada, has the capacity of 44, while the average number of beneficiaries here are 20. Another shelter located near railway gate in Bopodi has recorded only seven beneficiaries so far, but has the capacity of 22.

In 2010, the Supreme Court had ordered one homeless shelter for every one lakh people in 62 cities. As per 2011 census, the population of Pune is 31 lakh, which means the city should have a total of 31 shelters for the homeless. Ramdas Chavan, social development officer, PMC, said the civic body had decided to build one shelter per regional office. There are 15 regional offices of PMC in Pune. However, the civic body is currently running three night shelters.

One of the contractors, on the condition of anonymity, cited, “failure in providing a prime location, lack of proper advertisement by PMC and irregular payment of bills” as few reasons for poor response to the homeless shelters. He added that their workers daily go to footpaths in search of homeless people and bring them to the shelters. Still, he added, the response remains low.

Chavan said, “Footfall at night shelters remains poor because many families want to sleep together but we have separate sections for men and women. Although we have put up hoardings at various public places, we lack in getting a proper advertisement. Also, we are not able to get prime locations for shelters…”

About “irregular payments”, he said they try to give payments on time but sometimes it gets late due to “technical issues”.

Meanwhile, Pune Newsline spoke to several homeless people at the Pune Railway Station, who said they were not aware of such shelters.

Rohit Meena (Jaipur) said, “I slept at the station because neither I knew about the night shelters, nor I could afford to go to places where such shelters are located.”

Ridish (Madhya Pradesh) said he does not know about homeless shelter in the city. So, he said, he sleeps at dargahs and temples.

Asked whether the PMC informed them about homeless shelters, K T Tiwari, station superintendent, Pune Railway Station, and Santosh Khiratkar, inspector, Railway Protection Force, Pune Railway Station, said they were not informed about such shelters. “If we knew, we could have informed the people sleeping at the station,” they added.

