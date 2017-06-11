Kutwal wins gold at world chess championship for differently-abled

Shashikant Kutwal has now attained the title of International Master. Shashikant Kutwal has now attained the title of International Master.

Shashikant Kutwal, a railway employee with Pune Division, has won the gold medal at the 17th World Individual Chess Championship for differently-abled, held in Slovakia from May 27 to June 6, 2017. Kutwal (37), who works as office superintendent, has now attained the title of International Master.

Kutwal’s achievement has attracted praise from railway administration. Divisional Railway Manager B K Dadabhoy congratulated and felicitated him. \”His achievement has made us proud and we will support him in his future endeavours. He has a long way to go,” said Dadabhoy.

Kutwal, who hails from a village in Baramati tehsil, was appointed with the Central Railway through sports quota in 2000. Since then, he has been representing Central Railway, Indian Railways and India at various chess competitions.

In the World Championship, held by Physically Disabled Chess Association (PDCA), Kutwal won the gold medal after scoring 7.5 points from a possible 9.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App