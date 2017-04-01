Kothrud firing: Two from Sharad Mohol gang arrested

IN A swift action, the crime branch of Pune city police have arrested two persons associated with the Sharad Mohol gang within 12 hours after they allegedly opened fire at a 26-year-old Nikhil Ankush Giri in Kothrud, following past rivalry, on Thursday. Police have identified the two accused as Babulal Lakshman Mohol (40) of Ganesh Nagar in Erandwane and Sachin alias Balu Vitthal Sonawane (30) of Pirangut.

The duo had allegedly opened fire at Giri near Bharatkunj Sports Complex in Kothrud on Thursday. Giri was injured and was later rushed to a hospital. An offence of attempt to murder was lodged against Mohol and Sonawane at the Alankar police station. The crime branch initiated parallel investigation in this case. A team led by senior police inspector Nitin Bhosale Patil arrested Mohol and Sonawane and recovered a country made pistol worth Rs 30,000 from them.

Police said both Mohol and Sonawane are active members of Sharad Mohol gang. Sharad Mohol is a notorious criminal on police record, who is also an accused in the murder of alleged IM operative Qateel Siddiqui in Yerawada Jail in 2012. Police said Giri was also a member of Sharad Mohol gang but later parted ways because of some dispute. Probe so far revealed that attack on Giri was a fallout of the same dispute.

