Koregaon businessman shoots himself dead over financial issues: Police

A businessman allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Koregaon Park area due to financial problems on Sunday night. Police have identified the deceased as Vishal Vijaysinh Lavand (40), a resident of Archana Meadows in Koregaon Park.

No suicide note was found from the area and the police have registered a case of accidental death (AD). Investigation is on to confirm the cause behind the death, said an officer.

An officer added that the police suspect it to be case of suicide. Vishal was into the business of selling medicines and ran two shops, including one in Koregaon Park area, said the police. “Due to financial losses, he had to close both the shops. On Sunday night, his family members heard a gun shot and informed the police. The police said Lavand had a gun licence.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App