Koregaon-Bhima violence: Court grants Ekbote bail in atrocity case, police arrest him over another

Milind Ekbote (second from left) being produced at the Shirur court, in Pune on Wednesday. (Express photo) Milind Ekbote (second from left) being produced at the Shirur court, in Pune on Wednesday. (Express photo)

A special court in Pune on Wednesday granted bail to Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote in a case related to the January 1 violence in Koregaon Bhima area, in which he was arrested on charges of attempt to murder, hatching a conspiracy and carrying out atrocities against Dalits. However, he was arrested again by Pune Rural Police in a separate case of attempt to murder filed at Shikrapur police station by a policeman who had been injured during the violence on New Year’s day.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Ekbote, along with Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide, at Pimpri police station by activist Anita Savle on January 2. Later, on January 3, another complaint was lodged against the duo at the Yerwada police station by activist Sushma Andhare. Both complaints were then transferred to the Pune Rural Police and an offence was lodged at Shikrapur police station under sections 307, 143, 149, 295 (a), 436, 120 (b), 153 (a), 117 of IPC, sections of the Arms Act, and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further, on January 25, cops invoked Section 120 (b) against Ekbote in this case. Ekbote was arrested on March 14.

Special Judge Prahlad Bhaghure on Wednesday heard the arguments over his bail application. While pleading for Ekbote’s bail, his counsel S K Jain read out part of Savle’s complaint, in which she had said that she, along with her friend, had seen Ekbote, Bhide and their accomplices causing riots on January 1. Jain said Ekbote had police security and it was known that he did not go to Koregaon Bhima area that day.

He also argued that the pamphlet Ekbote distributed to media persons at Sonai Hotel near Koregaon Bhima on December 30 had nothing objectionable or derogatory. He said Ekbote had just expressed his views about the gathering of people at the Jaystambh in Perne village on the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Jain argued that police had got details from telecom companies about Ekbote’s phone calls made from the cell phone that he lost after January 2. Jain said there was nothing that needed to be recovered from Ekbote.

However, the prosecution lawyer argued that investigation in the case was still on and a chargesheet was yet to be filed. The prosecution cited criminal cases registered against Ekbote in the past and opposed his bail plea.

Lawyers representing victims Sanjay Bhalerao, witness Anjana Gaikwad and others also opposed Ekbote’s bail plea. However, the court allowed bail to Ekbote in this case.

But Ekbote was arrested again, in an offence lodged by Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Shivaji Lakade, who had sustained injuries in the violence on January 1. Police produced Ekbote before the Shirur court in the case. The court remanded Ekbote to police custody till Saturday.

Earlier, a total of 44 persons were named as accused in this case, of whom 30 people were arrested and three minors detained, on charges of attempt to murder. Police had claimed that most of the accused were arrested on the basis of video footage of the January 1 violence, captured by CCTV cameras in Koregaon Bhima area. All the accused were later released on bail by the court.

Ekbote is the 31st person to be arrested in this case. Police sought his custody by alleging that he was the conspirator. The court then remanded Ekbote to police custody till Saturday in this case.

Meanwhile, the court issued notices to 55 people, including Sambhaji Bhide, on an application filed by Bhalerao’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute, making a variety of allegations against several people, including police personnel, the accused and others.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App