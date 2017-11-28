Kopardi rape and murder: Those who made threat calls to defence lawyers identified, say police

Kopardi rape and murder: On November 18, Ahmednagar district and sessions court had held three accused guilty in the case (Representational Image) Kopardi rape and murder: On November 18, Ahmednagar district and sessions court had held three accused guilty in the case (Representational Image)

The Ahmednagar police claim to have identified some persons who allegedly made threat calls to advocate Prakash Aher, who represented accused Nitin Bhailume in the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Kopardi village in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar district. Aher had lodged a non-cognisable offence with the Sangamner City Police on November 22. He had also filed an application with the Inspector General of Police (Nashik Range) and Superintendent of Ahmednagar police, demanding protection and action against those making threat calls to him.

On November 18, Ahmednagar district and sessions court had held three accused, the main accused Jitendra Babubal Shinde alias Pappu (21) and co-accused Santosh Gorakh Bhaval (29) and Nitin Bhailume (28), guilty in the case. On November 21, arguing over the quantum of punishment, Aher had sought leniency for Bhailume on the grounds that he was a student, comes from a poor and Dalit family and is the only support for his parents.

Aher said the same day, around 10 pm, he got a call from a person asking him to demand capital punishment for Bhailume. Aher said in his complaint he also got an SMS and a message on WhatsApp from same number, in which the sender used “dirty language” and “offensive words,” warning him of “dire consequences.” Aher said a person circulated his mobile number on WhatsApp groups, following which he got threat calls and messages from more than 100 persons continuously, leaving him and his family members under “heavy tension.”

Police inspector G A Autade of Sangamner city police station, said, “Investigation is on in the non-cognisable case. We have identified the suspects, who are based in Satara and Raigad districts. We have sought permission from the court to take further action.”

Police said around 6.45 pm on July 13, 2016, when the girl was returning home on a bicycle from her grandfather’s house, the three accused allegedly sexually assaulted her and murdered her. A case was lodged at Karjat police station following a complaint by the girl’s cousin. The court held Shinde guilty on charges of rape and murder. Bhailume and Bhaval were convicted under sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) and 109 (abetment) of the IPC. The quantum of punishment is likely to be announced on November 29.

