Kopardi case: My girl also had a future, but they killed her, they should be hanged, says mother

The mother of the victim near the memorial constructed in her daughter’s memory at Kopardi. (Express photo) The mother of the victim near the memorial constructed in her daughter’s memory at Kopardi. (Express photo)

In Kopardi village, the mother of the girl who was raped and murdered by three men, remembers her as a pretty girl with a bright future. Looking at the memorial constructed at Kopardi in the memory of her daughter, the mother said, “I miss my girl. If she had survived, her future would also have been bright. But everything came to naught as she was brutally raped and murdered by the trio. Now, we want justice. We want death penalty for the three accused who are pleading for leniency,” she told The Indian Express. The memorial was constructed by Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, say villagers.

A classmate of the victim who is now studying in Class X and has given a statement to the police recollected the incident when the trio misbehaved with her, two days before the rape and murder. “I was going with her (the victim) when Pappu (Shinde) and two others came on a motorcycle. Pappu held her hand and the other two were laughing. She pushed Pappu back and resisted.The trio left the place saying, ‘kaam dakhavu nantar (will see her later),” the girl said.

Meanwhile, the police bandobast in Kopardi village continues. A police team has been deployed in the village since the incident took place. Two tents have been erected for the policemen who are keeping a watch round-the-clock to ensure that nothing untoward takes place.

Lalasaheb Sudrik, a villager, said that several organisations and political leaders visited Kopardi after the incident. “The situation was tense at times. But people from different castes and ideologies stayed together in the village and handled the situation sensitively. We all are waiting for justice,” he said.

