Kondhwa: Family moves out ‘leaving pets locked at house for three days’

Members of a housing society in Kondhwa, named Ganga Kingston, alleged that a family residing on the second floor of the building shifted to Undri three days ago, leaving their pets behind locked in the house. The pets include a St Bernard dog, two Persian cats, a turtle and a few fishes. “After hearing the dog crying and barking continuously for three days, a few members from the society entered the house through another balcony on Sunday night. They gave food and water to the pets. While the dog was tied with a chain in one balcony, the two cats were kept in another balcony,” said Daljeet Singh Goraya, chairman of the society.

While the flat belongs to one Yogesh Wande, it was rented out to Jennifer D’Souza, who claimed to be the owner of the pets and had been staying in the flat for the last six months with her three brothers and a four-year-old daughter. A member of People for Animals (PFA), Vinita Wadera Tandon, who also reached the society late at night on Sunday, said, “The family has violated many rules, including Section 11(1)(a) of PCA Act, by treating animals with cruelty and subjecting them to unnecessary pain or suffering. They are also accused of violating section 429 for an attempt to kill the animals. Animals cannot feed themselves, so if they were abandoned for without food and water, they would have eventually died. Besides, keeping a turtle is not allowed as per the rules. Even if one owns Singapore Turtle breed, one needs ownership documents. Apparently, the family doesn’t have papers for any of their pets.”

Tandon also alleged that the family was into animal breeding without holding a licence for it. The society chairman added that around 10 days ago, the members of the society had complained against D’Souza for causing nuisance in the society when some visitors at her house entered into a verbal and physical spat. “We had informed the police that time also. Simultaneously, we asked the flat owner to ask D’Souza family to vacate the house,” said Goraya.

D’Souza, meanwhile, alleged that all the charges against her were untrue. “The society we shifted to in Undri does not allow pets. It is not true that we starved our pets or left them unattended. My sister and I used to come twice a day to our Kondhwa house to feed them. We were planning to shift them to my sister’s residence. We have papers of all their vaccinations. They are in good health.”

Satish Govekar, senior inspector at Kondhwa police station, said, “We have received a complaint in the matter. Depending upon legal advice, we will take necessary action.”

Meanwhile, forced to join the entire complaint-filing process, the pets had to be stationed at the police station for hours with Tandon and D’Souzas. Late in the night, PFA confiscated the pets. D’Souzas said they will challenge the matter in court.

