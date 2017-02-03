Kite festival held in Pune

(Representational) (Representational)

While the rest of the country was immersed in the tricolour this Republic Day, the skies at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune, were painting a different story. With the international community in Pune celebrating India’s Republic Day in their style, more than 1,200 enthusiasts from over 20 nationalities joined the BMW Kite Fest 2017 on January 26, with kites of different hues, shapes and colours.

The 2nd Kite Fest was organised at the Oxford Resort in association with the Pune Expat Club and Lexagent Expat Relocations to introduce the foreign community in Pune to India’s different festivals and various seasons of Indian culture. Speaking on these lines, Anirudh Seolekar, Chairman, Oxford Golf Course, said, “We want the expatriates in Pune to witness and enjoy a colourful Indian festival and understand what Sakrant is all about. How it’s for the farmers, the change of season, and also people promising each other to speak softly for the next year. Falling on 26th January, the fest served a two-fold purpose.”

Professional kite designer and flyer Ashok Shah and his team were especially invited from Gujarat for the fest. Shah brought with him unique kites, some in the shape of a giant snake, octopus and even an eagle. Other kites came in the forms of spider man, sharks, angry birds, fish, kites with fluttery tails, train of kites, big kites and small kites.