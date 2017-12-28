Kirloskar Film Festival to honour green activists; will start from January 4

US-based activist Parineeta Dandekar, Delhi-based flimmaker Gurmeet Sapal and Tripura-based organisation Youth for Integration are the recipients of this year’s ‘Kirloskar Vasundhara Mitra’ Award. The names of the awardees were announced by Madhav Chandrachud, chairman of the Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival during a press conference in Pune on Wednesday.

The annual festival, which is in its 12th year, will be held at Balgandharva Rang Mandir between January 4 and 8.

The event highlights environmental issues. As many as 80 city colleges were asked to make films for the festival on a wide range of topics — from waste management, biodiversity to energy audit and pollution. A total of six films were shortlisted from 60 submissions.

Sir Parashurambhau College was selected for the first prize while Tikaram Jagannath College Khadki was adjudged second. A joint third prize will be given to Fergusson College and Banuben Nanavati College of Architecture. H V Desai College and D E S Law College will get consolation prizes. This year, the festival collaborated with 55 organisations and 50 colleges to organise awareness programmes in the city on issues such as river pollution and plastic disposal.

Allied activities would include river action on Ram Nadi, Siddheshwar Ghat and Pawana Ghat, to make them hyacinth free. A cleaning drive would also be carried out on Bhide bridge.

Narendra Chugh (Jalbiradari) said a round table conference would also be held with the policymakers during the festival, where they were planning to propose adoption of specific streams of rivers to make them pollution free. A workshop to train teachers on river pollution has also been scheduled by ‘Sagar Mitra’ at Gandhi Bhawan.

The Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival is the joint initiative of Kirloskar and Vasundhara Club and is being organised in association with the Savitribai Phule Pune University, the Maharashtra Forest Department, CMS Vatavaran, Ma Sa Pa, Go Wild, Square 1, Intach, Sagar Mitra, Jivitnadi, Seri, Seam Edu, Jal Biradari, Pugmarks, Lokayat and Associates are WWF, Woodpecker, IDPA, Giripremi, Paryavaran Dakshata Manch, Bio Spheres etc.

Arti Kirloskar, convenor, said, “Twelve years ago, the festival was about movies and small allied activities but pollution is a huge problem. We have been trying to increase more and more allied activities — from scientific approach and policymakers’ inclusion to working on grassroot levels.”

