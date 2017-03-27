Khed villages get three water tanks dug in rocks to survive summers

These tanks help villagers when the wells either dry up or the water level drops. (Source: Express photo) These tanks help villagers when the wells either dry up or the water level drops. (Source: Express photo)

Like several other remote villages in the hilly part of Khed taluka, Handewadi and Ghotwandi too are situated quite far from the dams. For such areas, an additional source of water is a big relief during summers, especially for women who have to walk several kilometres to fetch water in the scorching sun.

So, city-based Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS) decided to dug out three water tanks in rocks in both the villages.

Each of these tanks are 12-metre wide, 12-metre long and five-metre deep. They have a capacity of 0.72 TCM (Thousand Cubic Metres), out of which only 20 per cent water is lost due to evaporation. While two were dug out in March last year, which still hold 50 per cent of the water accumulated during the rains, one was completed over a month ago.

These tanks come to the aid of villagers between late February and late May, after the wells either dry up or the water level drops. The tank dug in Handewadi, in which the per capita availability is about 1,200 litres for a population of 600, will provide water for drinking and household use.

“As the summer approaches, most areas of the Deccan brace for severe water scarcity. Taking inspiration from the water tanks seen on several hill forts since the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we decided to dug three such tanks in Khed taluka and plan to dig some more in 2017-2018,” said Col Vinod Deshmukh (Retd.), director, JBGVS.

Given that it is the volcanic basalt rock, with little porosity, dominating the Deccan plateau, where soft rocks are found only in a few places, the JBGVS had to study the type of rock and discuss with the villagers before deciding the tank location.

To ensure that the water in the tanks is not contaminated, villagers have taken a collective decision of not washing clothes, utensils or cattle near them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now