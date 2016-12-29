Khed, Maval: Workshop held on benefits of local produce

The consumption of ‘nachini’ has gone down since the introduction of cereals such as wheat and polished rice. (Source: Express) The consumption of ‘nachini’ has gone down since the introduction of cereals such as wheat and polished rice. (Source: Express)

Already grappling with malnourishment, the destruction of forests in tribal areas has taken away the livelihood of many in rural areas. In the past few years, the western parts of Maval and Khed talukas, which houses a significant tribal population of Katkari and Mahadev Koli tribes, have recorded several cases of malnourishment.

Though nachni (ragi) — grown traditionally in these talukas — is highly nutritious but its consumption has gone down since the introduction of cereals such as wheat and polished rice. Observing this, city-based Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS) has launched the ‘Nutrition Project’, which aims at training the tribals about the importance of a nutritious diet and how one can utilise local crops like nachni.

The project has already been introduced in two of the villages under Khed taluka — Ghotwadi and Adhalwadi. Other villages covered under the project include Mormarwadi, Khandi, Kusavli, Vadeshwar, Savla, Malegaon, Goregaon, Khamkarwadi, Eklahare and Dehne.

“Tribal communities mostly do hard physical work and hence need good nutrition. JBGVS is trying to address this issue through its economic development and healthcare initiatives,” said Meena Hinge, Project Officer, JBGVS. The ‘Nutrition Project’, in line with the priority areas of the Government of Maharashtra, is being undertaken in association with the government’s Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme and Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

JBGVS’ work in the field of integrated rural development started in 1987 with focus on five areas — education, healthcare, environment, social development and economic development. It operates in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Started to help adolescent girls, the organisation has now expanded its focus with the introduction of programmes for pregnant and lactating women, along with children up to the age of six.

The project follows a typical standard operating system (SOP), spanning over at least six months. Typically, the work in any village starts off with a scientifically-conducted survey, which helps identify the level of malnourishment. Following which, counselling and training sessions on the importance of nutrition are conducted, which include preparation of nutritious recipes with locally-grown grains and vegetables. Finally, the participants undergo a medical check-up and necessary follow-ups. Moreover, to inculcate healthy-eating habits, a nutritious diet is also provided to most villagers, particularly to severely-malnourished children and women, once or twice a year.

These training sessions encourage the consumption of locally-available rice like Indrayani (particularly unpolished or hand pounded rice) and fruits0s like karvand as an essential source of nutrition.

Use of unpolished rice has lost popularity even in the villages, in line with the trends in big cities where consumption of local cereals like nachni, jwari, bajri and unpolished rice has been replaced by certain varieties of wheat and polished rice.

Talking about a recent session in Maval taluka, Project Officer Sangeeta Walke said, “In a recent session in Vadeshwar village, pregnant and lactating mothers were informed about the use of sprouted pulses and local vegetables for making tasty recipes like bhel.”

Walke said the project has helped in regenerating sustainable traditional-eating habits and use of local nutritious grains. Revival of the use of nachni flour, sukdi (a type of wheat flour) and sattu (multi-grain flour) for tasty and healthy dishes like upma, shira and laddoos clearly indicates that the project has been a success.