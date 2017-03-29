Khed: Couple, 12-yr-old daughter killed; bodies buried in shallow pits

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old farmer, his wife and daughter were murdered and their bodies buried in the fields near their house in Kurkundi village in Khed taluka, about 100 kilometres from Pune. The deceased have been identified as farmer Rohidas Gogawale, his wife Manda and their 12-year-old daughter Ankita.

Police suspect the murders were the result of a family dispute. One person was detained late on Tuesday. As per information given by the Chakan police station, the incident came to light when the bodies of Gogawale and Manda were found in an open space not far from their house in Kurkundi on Tuesday morning.

