Kenya Tourism Board ‘associate sponsor’ for RPS

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Mahendra Singh Dhoni

THE Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has tied up as the ‘Associate Sponsor’ of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS), to reach out to Indian travelers. KTB has embarked on this association considering the influence of the sport, especially cricket, and its popularity. The initiative aims at creating awareness about Kenya as a preferred holiday destination, it was stated at a press conference held in the city recently. With over 64,000 Indians traveling to Kenya at the end of 2016, India has been one of the fastest growing markets for Kenya.

At present, India is the third largest key source market and our aim is to reach the magical figure of 100,000 Indians by 2018, it was stated. Announcing the alliance, Bettty Addero Radier, chief executive officer, KTB said, “It is a moment of great pride for Kenya Tourism Board, to be part of the Indian cricketing extravaganza this season, with Kenya, specifically leveraging on reaching out to the masses. Having the most impressive and star-studded line-up of cricketers, we are excited to join hands with Rising Pune Supergiants, for this season’s game.”

“We are delighted to team up with Magical Kenya, one of the most beautiful, pristine and culturally strong destinations’ offering unforgettable Game Drives amidst the wild, to every traveler. Kenya is a must explore, for each Indian,” added Raghu Iyer, CEO, Rising Pune Supergiant.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now