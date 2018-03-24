KCB to set up single-window citizens’ service centre

The KCB has a population of 1 lakh. (Express photo) The KCB has a population of 1 lakh. (Express photo)

The Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) is in the process of setting up a Citizens’ Facilitation Centre (CFC) to provide hassle-free government services to residents. “The aim of the centre is to attend to the public and its woes. The centre will serve as a single window centre where people can air their grievances so they can be addressed in time,” said a senior KCB official who is involved in identifying the location for the centre.

Last year, the central government had directed nagar parishads, civic corporations, collector offices and cantonment board offices, which offer direct services to sizeable populations, to operate such centres at their main offices.

The move was mooted by KCB officials at least three months ago since the cantonment was lacking such a facility catering to issues of the residents. The centre will mainly cater to public works like issuance of birth and death certificates, payment of various taxes, inward letters, general information and instructions about departments and sections of the KCB, information on public works along with a special counter where residents can submit complaints pertaining to ongoing public services.

“This single window system will provide all basic amenities for the public and it will be located centrally suiting the convenience of residents. It will also operate till the late evening hours,” said the official. The budget for the centre is yet to be approved, after which the cantonment will start work at a suitable location, the officer said. The KCB has a population of 1 lakh.

