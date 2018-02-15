Khadki Cantonment Board to get its first library with a reading room

A library, with a reading room, will be the latest facility for those living in the Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) jurisdiction. The first library in the cantonment limits is aimed at helping students study in a peaceful setup. “Since many of the houses in this area are small, children often don’t get a separate room to study. So, we decided to set up this library,” said a senior KCB member.

The library is planned to be erected on the Nehru Garden premises owned by the KCB and is estimated to cost about Rs 106 lakh. “The need for a library was long felt as nowhere in and around the locality or even at neighbouring Vishrantwadi was there a full-fledged library facility. This new library will also be open for residents out KCB limits and will provide digital reading facilities,” said Amol Jagtap, CEO of KCB.

He added, “The proposal is awaiting the final nod from the higher authorities after which tenders will be invited.” The reading room would cater to students of night schools too, said KCB members. “The KCB runs three schools in the area, which has over thousand students. These students will be encouraged to use this facility. This will also help them inculcate the habit of reading,” a board member added.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App