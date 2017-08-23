KCB struggling to set up more immersion tanks

Immersion tank constructed by KCB in city. Sandeep Daundkar Immersion tank constructed by KCB in city. Sandeep Daundkar

EVEN as the clamour for celebrating Ganesh festival in the most environment-friendly manner was growing in the city, the Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) appeared to be struggling to complete the construction of two immersion tanks in the cantonment area. Though there are two medium-sized tanks available for carrying out immersion processes at Dnyaneshwar ghat in east Khadki, some of the board officials admitted that the facility was falling inadequate.

“We have two permanent tanks built at the Dnyaneshwar ghat. But on many occasions, due to their small size, they are unable to cater to the number of devotees who wish to immerse the idols in these tanks in the eco-friendly manner,” said a senior official from the KCB.

The officers were not very optimistic about the completion of the ongoing construction of the two other tanks, stuck up due to crunch in funds, along the riverbank in Khadki.

When contacted, board members said that temporary fibre tanks could be set up to manage the crowd.

“Since the crowd is often manageable, we did not find the need to set up more tanks along the river. But, we are keeping tanks on standby which will be deployed whenever needed,” said Suresh Kamble, a board member.

Among the other preparedness that the board was working upon was to step up security during the festivities. The cantonment board has urged the Ganesh mandals in its limits to install CCTVs during the festivities.

“At present , there are 70 camera doing surveillance. In addition, we have also written to mandals to install cameras around their pandals and help step up the security,” added Kamble.

