Karnataka farmers rue ‘lack of basic facilities’ at Pune market

Mango growers and farmers from Karnataka, who had come to trade their ware at the Gultekdi wholesale market, have complained about the lack of basic facilities here. Inflow of mangoes from Karanataka has seen a significant increase over the last few weeks.

Mohammed Alijan, a mango farmer, had traveled from Davangere in Karnataka to sell the fruits at the Pune market. However, this year, Alijan said he was appalled at the lack of basic amenities provided by the market. “Every year, we camp within the perimetre wall of the main market. This year, our camp has been set near the banana market. While the area is spacious, lack of basic amenities, including drinking water, is troubling,” he said.

Alijan, a regular visitor to Pune’s market, said around 200-250 farmers and small traders from Karnataka come to the market. After Konkan, Karnataka sends the largest consignment of mangoes to Pune, with the supply picking up from the first week of May. At present, around 50,000 boxes with four dozens of mangoes are arriving in Pune’s markets on a daily basis. The sudden glut in the arrival in reduced the prices, with a box of mangoes trading at Rs 600-1,000.

Dilip Khaire, chairman of the Board of Administrators of the Pune market, said the area near the banana market is not meant for trade but for temporary parking of vehicles. “During peak arrivals, the vehicles normally tend to clog the area of the marketyard. So, we had decided to use the area near the banana market for parking of vehicles,” he said. We have made ample arrangements inside the market, he added.

