Pune: ‘Kapda bank’ spreads warmth to deprived

IN THE biting chill of the first week of January this year, 25-year-old Sangeeta Subash Babar, a migrant living in a roadside tent, had a surprise in store. A group of women from Sanaswadi had landed at her tent with a ‘bag of goodies’. When the group handed over a saree, a sweater and other clothes to her, Sangeeta could not hold back her tears.

“Forget sweater, my one-year-old child does not even have proper clothes to wear…these tais are like gods for us,” said Sangeeta.

Like Sangeeta, 24-year-old Shobha Shinde, who lives in a nearby tent, too got clothes for herself and other members of her family. “These clothes mean a lot to us…we have been thrown out of our homes in Nagar district. We have no money, no roof. In these cold conditions, this kind of help —especially clothes —mean a lot for each one of us,” she said.

Several other migrants, who too were beneficiaries of sarees, shirts and trousers, water bottles, towels, blankets, carpets, expressed their joy on largess bestowed on them by the group of women living in Sanaswadi, near Shikrapur, in the district.

The group of women, who are all housewives, have formed what they claim is the first of its kind ‘kapda bank’ in Pune district. “If their can be a roti bank, why can’t there be a kadpa bank?,” said activist Seema Pawar, who is instrumental in bringing the women in the area together.

The ‘kapda bank’ has just come into operation and till now, the group claims that they have reached out to at least 400 people that includes migrants, slum dwellers and the homeless. As a rule, Pawar said, ‘kapda bank’ does not accept torn clothes or clothes that are not fit to wear. “And it is all a voluntary thing,” said Pawar, adding the idea of a the bank came up after she witnessed the plight of migrants and slum dwellers living in Sanaswadi, Shikrapur and other nearby areas. “In the meeting of our Yeshkiriti Samajik Sanstha, the members agreed to do their bit for the sake of deprived sections of the society,” said Pawar.

Suman Mane, another housewife, said, “When we extend our helping hand to the deprived, they are overwhelmed with happiness,” she said. Bhagyashree Jadhav, another housewife said, “The clothes are procured from people who have stopped using them, avoid using them frequently or don’t intend to use them. It could be a saree, a pair of jeans, a T-shirt, a shawl, a blanket…it is all voluntary. We don’t force them to donate just because we land up at their doors or we are asking them to do so,” said Jadhav.

Vaishali Khedkar, an activist said, “Initially, people were perplexed. But when we explained to them the purpose of doing it, they readily agreed to donate whatever is possible,” said Khedkar.

Mangale Saswade, a housewife, said, “We don’t have to go door to door to seek help. It is also done through social media or through word of mouth,” she said.

Seema Pawar said since their intention “is only to do their bit for the sake of the society,” people believe them. “When people realise that this is not about politics, contesting elections or about money-making, they voluntarily come forward. We are very lucky, the people in Sanswadi and nearby areas have been very cooperative and understanding,” she said.

As of now, ‘kapda bank’ is a make-shift bank. The women gather at a convenient location in Sanaswadi from where they disperse to various locations to distribute their goodies.

“As of now, we operate from a designated spot. Also, I have provided my house to store the material. Soon, we will have a proper place from where throughout the day, we will be able to operate,” she said.