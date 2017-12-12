Kakade warns of taking PMC to court over water project

Sanjay Kakade. (File) Sanjay Kakade. (File)

The project to revamp water supply system of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to be mired in controversy for the second time as Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade has alleged foul play in the tender process.

In a press communication, Kakade said, “I am going to complain to the chief minister on the wrongdoing in the tender process of water supply project. If need be, I would take the issue to court but will not allow the loss of public money.”

He said that the contractors interested in the project work had joined hands with the appointed consultant for the project in the “wrongdoing”. “The civic administration had criticised the consultant company during the preparation of first tender for the project, but the municipal commissioner, instead of taking action against them, has once again got the second tender through same consultant,” Kakade said.

In the initial analysis, he said, it seemed that the consultant had inflated the cost of the project. “The project can be completed in Rs 1,400 crore, but the estimated cost prepared by the consultant is Rs 2,325 crore.”

Also, the PMC itself can complete the project by making a budgetary allocation in the next five years instead of raising funds through municipal bonds or loans, Kakade said.

On August 3, the PMC administration had scrapped the earlier tender process for the implementation of then estimated Rs 2,818 crore water supply project, citing the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the project cost.

The bidders had quoted 25 per cent more than the estimated project cost which had led to the controversy.

The PMC was raising funds through municipal bonds to implement the project that includes supply, installation, commissioning and operation of the 24×7 water supply system mainly to reduce water loss and ensure equitable water supply to the city. On June 20, the PMC raised Rs 200 crore through municipal bonds at 7.59 per cent at the Bombay Stock Exchange and became the first municipal body to do so in recent years. It has plans to raise Rs 2,264 crore in five years through municipal bonds.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App