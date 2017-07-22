Kaas plateau: To curb number of visitors, online ticket booking may become mandatory

Thousands of tourists, nature enthusiasts, researchers and wild flower lovers visit the plateau. Thousands of tourists, nature enthusiasts, researchers and wild flower lovers visit the plateau.

Forest officials are keen on making online booking of tickets mandatory at Kaas plateau, located 125 km from Pune. Sachin Dombale, range forest officer of Medha block at Satar’s Jawli tehsil, told The Indian Express that a meeting of the Joint Forest Management Committee will decide on the issue by next week.

Last year, as many as 54,736 persons booked tickets online, while 73,423 had purchased tickets at the site. Nearly 1.28 lakh visitors had visited the heritage site between August and October last year. “All the members of the committee, including environment experts, forest officials and villagers, strongly feel the need to reduce the footfall at the site. Hence, a decision on making online booking of tickets mandatory will be taken next week,” said Anil Anjankar, deputy conservator of forest, Sataras.

On public holidays and weekends, there is a huge rush of tourists, and ticket rates are increased to Rs 100 per person. On weekdays, the ticket rates are Rs 50 per person. “While online booking of tickets will begin by August 10, this year, because of good rainfall, the flowers are likely to bloom by early September,” said forest officials.

Prerna Agarwal, an ecological consultant, said that preliminary results indicate that plant species are prone to be extremely sensitive to trampling and most may not be capable of recovering from such damage. “Kaas plateau is a natural heritage of global importance, with over 350 flowering species, While the rise in tourism is facilitating the sustenance of the local economy, it often comes at an ecological cost,” said Agarwal, adding that visitors should make a conscious effort to ‘tread lightly’.

“There has been an exponential rise in informal paths which can be entry points for invasive plant species. For species such as Aponogeton Satarensis and Rotala Ritchiei, Kaas plateau is one of the last remaining hopes for survival. There is an urgent need to reduce visitor footfall, and allow visitor movement only on designated pathways in the tourist zone, so that the outstanding universal value of this plateau is not compromised,” added Agarwal.

