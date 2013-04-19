Junion national tennis: Thukral,Rathod in line for double delight

Pune girls Moksha Thukral and Rajshree Rathod placed themselves in line for a double crown reaching the final of the girls singles under-16 event and claiming the doubles title at the All India Junior national Under 12 and 16 tennis tournament organized by Pune Metropolitan district Tennis Association (PMDTA) and played at MSLTA School of Tennis court.

In the Girls u-16 event top seeded Rajshree Rathod made it to the final thrashing Shreya Sagde 6-3,7-5 in the semi finals. She will now take on second seeded Moksha Thukral also of Pune who outplayed eighth seeded Jitasha Shastri 6-4,7-5.

In the Girls u-16 doubles Pune pair Moksha Thukral and Rajshree Rathod scored a 5-4(4),3-5,10-6 win over Prachi Naidu and Jitasha Shastri to clinch the title.

In the boys u-16 doubles final Yavin Solomon and Aayush Prabhune defeated Sanket Tambat and Sanket Awale 4-5(10),4-2,12-10 to lift the title

Fifth seeded local girl Sharanya Gaware upset top seeded Aesha Patel of Gujarat 6-1,6-2,to move to the girls u-12 finals. She will take on fourth seeded Richa Chaughule who beat Anya Thorat 6-4,6-3.

In the Boys u-12 event third seeded Aryan Zaveri of Gujarat upset top seeded Javia Deo 1-6,6-4,6-1,in the semifinals. In the finals he will take on Harshal Rukhaiyar who stopped Vikrant Mehta 6-1,6-3.

In the boys u-16 semi-finals sixth seeded Siddhant Banthia scored a 6-1,6-0 win over eight seeded Yavin Solomon from Orissa. Lucky loser Piyush Salekar thrashed Sanket Awale 6-3,7-5 to enter the finals.

