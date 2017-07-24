July 20 gas explosion: LPG agency staff booked for ‘negligence’

Fire at the house of one Dilip Chavan in Keshavnagar area had left three injured — Chavan’s mother and two daughters. (Representational image) Fire at the house of one Dilip Chavan in Keshavnagar area had left three injured — Chavan’s mother and two daughters. (Representational image)

A case of negligence has been filed against the staff of a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution agency in Mundhwa, in connection with an explosion at a house Keshavnagar area on July 20. The incident took place around 4 am on Thursday, when heavy rainfall had caused a breakdown of power supply in the house of Dilip Chavan. However, the moment the power connection was resumed, a spark led to a gas explosion. It is suspected that the gas may have been leaking and had engulfed the interiors of the house, as the windows were closed, said police.

An explosion in the kitchen led to a fire in the house. Chavan’s mother and two daughters, who were sleeping in the drawing room of the house at the time of the incident, have sustained severe injuries on their hands and faces, added an official.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector RV Ghatge of Mundhwa police station said, “Based on a complaint filed by Chavan, an FIR has been registered against the staff of the Shahid Pradip Indane Gas Agency for negligent handling of combustible substances.”

The FIR has been lodged under sections 285 and 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible and explosive matter), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. PSI Ghatge said the three injured are out of danger and are being treated for burn injuries. Police are yet to make arrests in the case.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App