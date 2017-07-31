Jewellery worth Rs 1.68 lakh stolen from ex-serviceman

On July 25, Singh took the original keys and was heading towards a keymaking shop when he noticed two men on a motorbike with a bunch of keys on them. (Representational) On July 25, Singh took the original keys and was heading towards a keymaking shop when he noticed two men on a motorbike with a bunch of keys on them. (Representational)

Two keymakers allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 1.68 lakh from the house of an ex-serviceman. Balwant Lal Singh (79), a resident of Father Michael Co-operative Society, has registered a complaint against the two miscreants with Vishrantwadi police station. As per Police Sub Inspector Jeevan Borse, who is investigating the case, Singh’s wife is an office bearer of the housing society. She had bought a new lock for the society office and hence wanted multiple keys to be given to the other office bearers.

On July 25, Singh took the original keys and was heading towards a keymaking shop when he noticed two men on a motorbike with a bunch of keys on them. He spoke to them and they agreed to visit the society for making copies of the keys. “They made the keys for the society office lock. Then they offered to make some more keys for Singh, who took them to his house. Here they made keys for cupboards among other things and left,” Borse said, adding it was on July 28 that Singh’s wife Sohan Kaur realised her gold jewellery worth Rs 1.68 lakh was missing from the cupboard.

