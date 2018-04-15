A Maharashtrian wedding, a Swedish couple, and a 37-year-long search

Jessica & Greame have some fun at their wedding. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) Jessica & Greame have some fun at their wedding. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Jessica Kamalini Lindher, 37, a Swedish citizen, had always hoped for a grand Indian wedding. On Saturday, Lindher, dressed in a red lehenga, exchanged vows with her boyfriend Greame Stuart Cokayne in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding, organised by a residential society in the city.

Lindher was born in Mumbai in 1981 to Indian parents. She was abandoned soon after her birth, and was found by local policemen. Efforts to trace her parents were in vain.

“Within a year of her birth, she was adopted by a Swedish couple and taken to Sweden, where she has lived all her life,” said Anjali Pawar Kate, who works for Against Child Trafficking, an NGO. Kate was one of the main organisers of the wedding.

While she was growing up, Lindher tried to trace her biological parents in India, but failed to do so. She said she was lucky to be so involved with Indian culture, even though she grew up in Sweden. A few years ago, she again tried to find her biological parents, and got in touch with Against Child Trafficking and other NGOs in Mumbai and Pune.

During an interaction with Kate, Lindher expressed her desire for a wedding in India which, she hoped, would somehow help her find her biological parents. At the very least, she hoped the event would help her get some leads about them.

When Kate shared Lindher’s quest with residents of the Dhanwakdi area where she lived — Satyasai Nagar Co-operative Housing Society — they offered to help organise the wedding.

Speaking to The Indian Express on her wedding day, Lindher said, “Indian weddings are so beautiful… I can’t believe I am getting married the Indian way.”

The wedding was attended by the couple’s two children Johannes and Carita, as well as residents of the Satyasai Nagar Co-operative Housing Society.

The members of the residential society had, in fact, played perfect hosts to the couple. They made all the arrangements for the wedding, coordinated the ceremonies and bore all the expenditure. Members of the society, both young and old, participated as baaratis and danced to popular film songs.

Even the kanyadaan ceremony for the wedding was unique. Usually, the bride’s father or a senior male family member gives the hand of the bride to the groom. But for this particular wedding, a senior officer from the Women and Child Development Department performed the ritual.

“When we heard about her story, we decided to help organise the wedding. From children to the elderly, all the residents have contributed in planning this special wedding,” said Kate.

