Jammu-Kanyakumari Solo cycle expedition: Cycling fraternity backs Pratibha Dhakane

Pratibha Dhakane, who is attempting to cycle solo from Jammu to Kanyakumari, was felicitated at the Pro Sports and Bikes store, Prabhat Road, on Saturday. Dhakane started her cycling expedition from Jammu on February 24 and is expected to reach Kanyakumari by March 26.

Many in the cycling fraternity have come forward to help Dhakane throughout her journey. She started her expedition on a ‘mountain terrain bike’ (MTB), but after a few days, the fatigue of riding an MTB took a toll on her body and she started getting cramps in her legs, which made it difficult for her to carry on.

It was at this stage that Pro Sports and Bikes, with the support of Scott Sports India, decided to give her a hybrid cycle. On Saturday, during her felicitation, a Bergamont bicycle, a Scott Sports helmet and other cycling apparel were handed over to her by Narendra Salunke, head of the Cycling Department under the Smart City Initiative of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

