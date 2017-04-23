Jagdale’s double ton hands Pharande ‘A’ big win

Yash Jagdale displayed exquisite form to hit an unbeaten double century and steer Pharande Cricket Academy ‘A’ to a massive 201-run win over Dominic Cricket Academy in the Inter-Academy Pharande Cup 2017 here on Friday. Batting first at the Law College ground, Pharande CA had Yash held the centrestage with an unbeaten innings of 211 off just 86 balls, including 37 hits to the boundary, helping the team pile on a mammoth 264/1 in 25 overs.

Yash was also involved in a huge 257-run (120 balls) second-wicket partnership with Srikhant Narvekar (25 n.o).

In reply, Domnic CA were bundled out for 62 in 19.1 overs with Om Pharande (4/14) and Gaurav Pore (3/8) displaying brilliant bowling spells.

The win for Pharande CA was their second in Group-B, while Dominic CA suffered second loss.

In another encounter, Stadium Cricket Club beat Parab Sports Cricket Academy by 79 runs. Batting first, Stadium CC scored 184/2 with Yash Tunge (86; 45 balls, 9×4) top scoring and Akhilesh Gavale (65; 54 balls, 5×4) giving ideal support.

In reply, Parab SCA could muster 105 after all-rounder Yash Tunge (4/20) came up with a splendid spell. Pratik Shelar 32 (33 balls) waged a lone battle for the losers. There will be no matches on Sunday and Monday.

