Jadhavwadi: Two minor girls drown in a rainwater pit while playing in park

Two children allegedly drowned in a pit filled with rainwater, while playing in a garden in Jadhavwadi, near Moshi, on Saturday evening. The deceased, identified as Punam Ajay Rajbanshi (5) and Priyanshu Joginder Rajbanshi (4), were playing in the garden when they accidentally fell into the pit dug for an ongoing work. The pit was full of water due to continuous rains and the girls died by drowning, said the police.

“The incident happened at 6 pm on Saturday. Since the girls were not accompanied by an adult, they could not be saved,” added an official.

