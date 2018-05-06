ITM-SPPU sign MoU to tie up on atmospheric science courses

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), to strengthen academic teaching in the courses of Atmospheric Sciences and Environmental Sciences and facilitate better research and collaborations. The MoU has been signed for a period of five years. It will actively engage the two parties to teach and conduct research in the field of mutual interest to strengthen research and development, training and also in providing PhD degrees to IITM students from the university.

A collaborative teaching programme in Atmospheric Sciences, leading to the degree of MTech (Atmospheric Science) and MSc (Atmospheric Science), will be organised. There will be regular interactions between the scientists of IITM and SPPU faculty of Department of Atmospheric and Space Sciences, Department of Environmental Sciences and other relevant departments.

As part of the MoU, IITM scientists will help in teaching MSc (Atmospheric Science) and MTech (Atmospheric Science) courses, fix the number of its employees/trainees to be sponsored for the MSc-PPPR (Partly by Paper and Partly by Research program) course conducted every year in consultation with the coordination committee. The scientists from IITM will be designated as adjunct assistant professor/adjunct associate professor/ adjunct professor of the university department on the basis of their educational qualifications, post-PhD and teaching experiences.

Students sponsored by IITM have to satisfy the eligibility criteria laid for the course by the University. IITM will assist the University to provide infrastructure for teaching, laboratory and general administration. Apart from these, hostel facilities to the regular students of the MSc/MTech course will be provided on payment of nominal fees.

